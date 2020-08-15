UrduPoint.com
Mother Of President PPC Passes Away

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 15th August 2020 | 06:35 PM

Mother of President PPC passes away

The Mother of President, Peshawar Press Club (PPC) Syed Bukhar Shah Bacha passed on Saturday away after protracted illness

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2020 ) :The Mother of President, Peshawar Press Club (PPC) Syed Bukhar Shah Bacha passed on Saturday away after protracted illness.

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of his mother.

The Chief Minister prayed Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to thebereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

She was also the mother of SSP Investigation Charsadda, Syed Iftikhar Shah.

