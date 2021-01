(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2021 ) :The mother of Prof. Dr. Rabb Nawaz was laid to rest in her native village Dak Ismail Khel here on Sunday.

The late was aunt of Provincial food Advisor Mian Khaliq-ur-Rehman and Prof. Dr. Shafiq-ur-Rehman.

The Qul of the deceased will be held on Monday at Nazim Bagh, Dak Ismail Khel.