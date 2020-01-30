Mother of senior journalist Lala Rehman Samoo passes away

Mother of president Hyderabad Press Club, Lala Rehman Samoo, died here on Thursday after brief illness. She was 80 years old

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :Mother of president Hyderabad Press Club, Lala Rehman Samoo, died here on Thursday after brief illness. She was 80 years old.

Funeral prayer was offered at Makki Shah Graveyard where she was laid to rest.

A large number of journalists, relatives, political, religious leaders and notables attended the funeral prayer and offered fateha with the bereaved family.