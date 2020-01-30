UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mother Of Senior Journalist Lala Rehman Samoo Passes Away

Muhammad Irfan 21 seconds ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 09:19 PM

Mother of senior journalist Lala Rehman Samoo passes away

Mother of president Hyderabad Press Club, Lala Rehman Samoo, died here on Thursday after brief illness. She was 80 years old

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :Mother of president Hyderabad Press Club, Lala Rehman Samoo, died here on Thursday after brief illness. She was 80 years old.

Funeral prayer was offered at Makki Shah Graveyard where she was laid to rest.

A large number of journalists, relatives, political, religious leaders and notables attended the funeral prayer and offered fateha with the bereaved family.

Related Topics

Died Hyderabad Prayer Family

Recent Stories

AED902 million in social assistance provided by pu ..

20 minutes ago

AED902 million in social assistance provided by pu ..

20 minutes ago

UAE, under Khalifa, is strengthening its global hu ..

20 minutes ago

UAE, under Khalifa, is strengthening its global hu ..

20 minutes ago

ERC receives financial contributions from Noor Ban ..

50 minutes ago

ERC receives financial contributions from Noor Ban ..

50 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.