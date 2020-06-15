UrduPoint.com
Mother Of Shah Fahad Ansari Advocate Passes Away

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 09:40 PM

Mother of Shah Fahad Ansari Advocate passes away

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) ::The mother of District General Secretary of Pakistan Peoples' Party Shah Fahad Ansari Advocate passed away due to cardiac arrest.

She was laid to rest at her ancestral graveyard on Monday.

The people on social media expressed sympathies with the bereaved family and prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and granted courage to bear this irreparable loss.

