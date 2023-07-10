Mother of six commits suicide

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :A woman committed suicide over domestic dispute in a nearby locality here on Monday.

According to police, the incident took place at Mandi Usmanwala where Seeman Bibi (40) ended her life by swallowing poisonous pills. She was the mother of five daughters and a son.

Police handed over the body to the heirs after completing legal formalities.

Meanwhile, an alleged robber identified as Insar aka Boota was shot at and injured by the firing of his own accomplices during a police encounter at Raiwind Road near Nole village, in the jurisdiction of Kasur Sadr police station. The outlaws was wanted by police in a number of robbery cases and heinous crimes.

Special teams have been constituted for the arrest of his accomplices.