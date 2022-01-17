Mother of three commits suicide

(@FahadShabbir)

A young married woman was found dead with her body hanging with the ceiling fan at her home in Kotroom, a suburban area of Tehsil Jampur, police Saddar Jampur said on Monday

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :A young married woman was found dead with her body hanging with the ceiling fan at her home in Kotroom, a suburban area of Tehsil Jampur, police Saddar Jampur said on Monday.

The family found the body of 26-year-old Rimsha Fatima, mother of three children and conveyed information to police.

Police said, it was unclear whether it was a suicide or murder and added that postmortem examination report and further investigations would unveil facts.

Deceased Rimsha Fatima heirs said she was married to Asad Iqbal and their relationship was in trouble as both used to quarrel often.

They said, they had talked to Rimsha Fatima by phone last night but were later informed that she has committed suicide.

Body of the woman has been sent to hospital for postmortem examination, while Police have started investigations into the incident.