Mother of three ends life over domestic issues

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :A mother of three committed suicide by consuming black stone over domestic issues with husband in Ahsanpur area of Kot Addu in in the limits of Dera Din Pannah police station.

Police sources said that Azra (27) was mother of three kids and had quarreled with his husband over some domestic problems in the morning .

Later on out of frustration, she ended her life by consuming black stone.

Dera Din Pannah police started legal formalities after the incident, they concluded.