Mother of three killed in Battagram

BATTAGRAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2023 ) :A mother of three children has been killed by her in-laws in Chappar Gram village of Battagram.

According to police sources, Jan Muhammad and his son Fahad had confessed of killing his sister-in-law. The 32 years old woman belonging to Banda Malokra of Oghi had married to Rafique of the Chappar Gram village, who had been working in Saudi Arabia for the last 10 years.

Her brother Shafiqur Rehman reported to the Battagram Police that he had been contacting his sister for the last few days, but her cell phone was switched off and that she might have been killed by Jan Muhammad and his son as they were doing her character assassination.

On the directives of District Police Officer Battagram Sona Shamaroz Khan, the police arrested the two accused and on their pointation recovered the body parts of the slain woman from four different places.