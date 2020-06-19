UrduPoint.com
Mother Of Three Rescued After Attempted Suicide

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 05:02 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :A mother who attempted suicide along with three minor kids by jumping into the Chenab at Multan Road was rescued here on Friday.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said that the incident took place around 12 noon when Rabia(25) wife of Faheem and a mother-of- three attempted suicide over domestic issues by jumping from the Chenab bridge today.

He informed that Rescue1122 DEO, Dr Muhammad Irshadul Haq and AC, Rana Amjad reached the spot after being altered as they were visiting a nearby bund embankment.

Rescuers team saved the drowning mother and shifted her to hospital while search was underway with the help of boats for the kids who were stated to be between one to five years old, He stated.

The kids were identified as Abeha (5), Nihal (3) and Wajid who was an infant.

