Mother Of Three Shot Dead In Layyah

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 16, 2025 | 04:40 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) A mother of three was shot dead at Faizabad, Layyah, for allegedly resisting an immoral demand of the alleged killer.

According to the FIR, the suspect, Mazhar Abbas, opened fire on Ramsha Gul when she refused his advances, killing her on the spot.

The accused fled the scene brandishing his pistol.

Police said the victim’s husband, Muhammad Latif, works in Saudi Arabia. A case has been registered on the complaint of the victim’s brother, Muhammad Khan, and police are conducting raids to arrest the accused.

