Mother Of Two Raped, Robbed Of Valuables In Lahore

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 05:56 PM

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :A mother of two children was looted and raped at gunpoint in Gujjar Pura area of the Punjab metropolis, a private news channel reported citing police on Wednesday.

The woman was reportedly travelling in a car along with her two children when it developed some fault in Gujjar Pura.

Some unknown accused overpowered her when she came out of the vehicle. After molesting and robbing her of valuables, they escaped.

On receipt of the information, the police reached the spot and shifted the woman to a hospital.

The police said the process to identify the accused through the Safe City cameras was underway.

