Mother of two run over by Indian army vehicle in Srinagar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2023 ) :Indian paramilitary forces' vehicle got hit and killed a mother of two boys in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the paramilitary Central Reserve Police Forces' vehicle deliberately hit the Scooty led to the death of a mother of two young boys and injured her son near Abdullah Bridge Raj Bagh area of Srinagar.

The victim was on the right side while the paramilitary forces' vehicle deliberately hit them, a local told media men in Srinagar.

He added that Indian forces having been bestowed with black laws like Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA ) enjoy impunity to target and terrorize the people of Jammu and Kashmir.