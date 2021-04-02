UrduPoint.com
Mother Saves Girl From Kidnapping

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 17 seconds ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 01:17 PM

Mother saves girl from kidnapping

Mother saved her 15-year old girl from kidnapping on gunpoint by making hue and cry in busy bazaar of suburban town Qasba Gurmani here on Friday morning

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :Mother saved her 15-year old girl from kidnapping on gunpoint by making hue and cry in busy bazaar of suburban town Qasba Gurmani here on Friday morning.

Local police said the nominated accused Muhammad Nawaz tried to kidnap Rimsha when she was accompanied by her mother in the market.

However, locals surrounded both girl and her mother as later started making noise. It forced the accused to flee from the spot. He left out with brandishing his firearm.

ASI Muhammad Azhar reached to the crime scene along with his team after receiving 15 phone call made by the citizen.

Police termed the accused as 'habitual criminal' who had been involved in several kidnap incidents in past. It had booked him under relevant sections of the crime and started searching.

