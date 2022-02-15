UrduPoint.com

Mother Slaughters Three Children In Tehsil Havelian

Umer Jamshaid Published February 15, 2022 | 04:50 PM

At least one child was killed and two others critically injured when a mother slaughtered her three children owing to unknown reasons at village Satora an area of Tehsil Havelian on Tuesday

According to Rescue 1122 sources, the mother also tried to commit suicide after slaughtering her children and sustained injuries.

A team of Rescue 1122 Havelian immediately rushed to the village after the call of help and after providing first aid the injured were shifted three children and mother to Type-D Hospital Havelian where one child could not survive and succumbed to injuries.

Later, two rescued children and mother were referred to Ayub Medical Complex (AMC) where after treatment, Havelian police arrested the mother. Locals of the Stora village claimed that the mother was mentally ill.

