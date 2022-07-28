UrduPoint.com

Mother, Son Die As Roof Collapses In Jamrud

Muhammad Irfan Published July 28, 2022 | 02:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :A boy and his mother were killed while three other children sustained injuries when roof of their dilapidated house caved in due to heavy rains in Jamrud tehsil of Khyber district during wee hours on Thursday.

The officials of Rescue 1122 informed that in the Nai Abadi area of Jamrud the roof of a house collapsed after torrential rains, burying five members of a family under the rubble.

The rescue workers retrieved all the five victims from the rubbles however the mother and one of her sons were dead. The other three injured children were shifted to a local hospital.

The incidents of wall collapse were also reported in Shah Kass and Malik Abad areas of Jamrud, fortunately no casualty was reported, the Rescue 1122 said.

