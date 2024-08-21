Open Menu

Mother, Son Die In House' Roof Collapse

Sumaira FH Published August 21, 2024 | 04:30 PM

Mother, son die in house' roof collapse

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) A mother and her son were killed and two other children injured as the roof of their mud house collapsed in Tehsil Paroa due to stormy rain on Tuesday night.

According to details, the tragic incident occurred at Tahir Khel village of Paroa Tehsil when the family members were sleeping in a room of their house during heavy rain that struck the area overnight.

In another incident, in the Kotjai area of Tehsil Paharpur, several homes suffered damage as roofs and walls collapsed due to the rains.

As a result four people were reported injured and were promptly taken to the District Headquarters Hospital in Dera Ismail Khan for treatment.

APP/slm

Related Topics

Injured Dera Ismail Khan Family Rains

Recent Stories

UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemm ..

UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemming from terror attacks

1 hour ago
 De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival ..

De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival against England

1 hour ago
 Punjab journalist protection coordination committe ..

Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held

1 hour ago
 Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dang ..

Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dangerously close to frontline: UN

1 hour ago
 MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify docu ..

MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication

1 hour ago
 Edu body for extending skills training opportuniti ..

Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations ..

1 hour ago
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank

266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank

1 hour ago
 Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PT ..

Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: A ..

1 hour ago
 Punjab Police initiating process for promotions fr ..

Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank

1 hour ago
 Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools wil ..

Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minis ..

1 hour ago
 Recent internet issues observed due to damage to o ..

Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA ch ..

1 hour ago
 KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab gov ..

KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan