Mother, son die in house' roof collapse

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) A mother and her son were killed and two other children injured as the roof of their mud house collapsed in Tehsil Paroa due to stormy rain on Tuesday night.

According to details, the tragic incident occurred at Tahir Khel village of Paroa Tehsil when the family members were sleeping in a room of their house during heavy rain that struck the area overnight.

In another incident, in the Kotjai area of Tehsil Paharpur, several homes suffered damage as roofs and walls collapsed due to the rains.

As a result four people were reported injured and were promptly taken to the District Headquarters Hospital in Dera Ismail Khan for treatment.

APP/slm