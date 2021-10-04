Mother, son die in road mishap

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :Mother and her son died while another two persons sustained injuries following an accident between motorcycle and a tractor trolley.

According to Rescue 1122, one Abdur Razaq resident of Khanpur Bagga, was heading to Chowk Sarwar Shaheed along with his wife, sister- in-law and her five-year-old son, on a motorcycle.

All of a sudden, a speeding trailer hit the motorcycle. Resultantly, Abdur Razzaq's sister-in-law namely Khursheed Bibi and her son Ahmed Raza died on the spot. While Abdur Razzaq and his wife sustained serious injuries.

The trailer driver managed to escape from the scene. Police registered the case and started search for the trailer driver.