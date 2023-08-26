Open Menu

Mother, Son Drown In Chitral River

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 26, 2023 | 10:51 PM

Mother, son drown in Chitral River

A mother and son from Kaju Bala, Chitral lower, drowned in Chitral River when they returning home after working in the fields in the evening

CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2023 ) ::A mother and son from Kaju Bala, Chitral lower, drowned in Chitral River when they returning home after working in the fields in the evening.

According to detail, the search operation began but the mother and son could not be found, the officials of the Rescue-1122 rescue and driver teams confirmed.

"We have tried our hardest to find out both the mother and her son but due to darkness and speedy flow of the river, we could not succeed to find them," the head of the Rescue-1122 team told the media persons.

Related Topics

Driver Chitral Media From

Recent Stories

Accountability court adjourns hearing in multi bil ..

Accountability court adjourns hearing in multi billion land scam case

7 minutes ago
 Dr. Akram felicitates Sindh caretaker health minis ..

Dr. Akram felicitates Sindh caretaker health minister

3 minutes ago
 Verstappen hails 'incredible' home Dutch Grand Pri ..

Verstappen hails 'incredible' home Dutch Grand Prix pole

3 minutes ago
 Australia warm-up a 'first step' to Rugby World Cu ..

Australia warm-up a 'first step' to Rugby World Cup for Dupont's France

3 minutes ago
 Several Spanish women's team staff, not coach Vild ..

Several Spanish women's team staff, not coach Vilda, offer to quit over Rubiales ..

4 minutes ago
 'Proud' Fiji defeat England for first time to send ..

'Proud' Fiji defeat England for first time to send World Cup warning

4 minutes ago
Two killed, 10 injured on road

Two killed, 10 injured on road

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan Army, LUMHS organised medical camp in Mat ..

Pakistan Army, LUMHS organised medical camp in Matiari district

3 minutes ago
 It's time to embrace technology, adopt new ways of ..

It's time to embrace technology, adopt new ways of doing business: Raja Pervez A ..

3 minutes ago
 MQM-P urge govt to lower electricity rates, fuel p ..

MQM-P urge govt to lower electricity rates, fuel prices

24 minutes ago
 Fiji defeat England for first time to send World C ..

Fiji defeat England for first time to send World Cup warning

11 minutes ago
 Solangi, Power Division Secretary briefs media on ..

Solangi, Power Division Secretary briefs media on electricity tariff

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan