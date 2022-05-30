Mother, Son Electrocuted
Umer Jamshaid Published May 30, 2022 | 06:29 PM
A woman and her son died of electrocution near Shahpur Kanjaran, Multan Road here on Monday
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :A woman and her son died of electrocution near Shahpur Kanjaran, Multan Road here on Monday.
According to Rescue-1122, both the mother and son were riding a motorcycle when suddenlysome electric wires fell upon them. They died on the spot.
Rescue-1122 shifted the bodies to hospital while their identification has yet to be established.