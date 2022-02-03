Mother, son electrocuted in Peshawar

A mother and her son electrocuted at their home in Nazar Bostan area on the suburbs of Peshawar city on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :A mother and her son electrocuted at their home in Nazar Bostan area on the suburbs of Peshawar city on Thursday.

According to Rescue 1122, a mother was busy in washing cloths on the top of her home.

In the meanwhile, when she tried to drape wet cloths on the boundary wall for making them dry, the cloth touched nearby electricity wires and caused electrocution.

On watching mother caught by electricity wires, the son tried to rescue his mother but also got electric shocks.

Both mother and son were shifted to hospital by Rescue 1122 staff who reached on the spot soon after receiving the emergency call.

On reaching hospital, the mother and son were declared as dead by doctors.