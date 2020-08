KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :-:Police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested a woman and her son on the charge of drug peddling and recovered 3 kg opium from their possession.

The police raided near Qureshiwala Bagh and arrested Shafiq with 1.5 kg opium and his mother Rabia with 1.5 kg opium near Qureshi Service station.

Cases have been registered against the accused.