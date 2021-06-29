Mother, son including four held for transporting drugs

Four of a family including mother and son were arrested for transporting drugs from Balochistan to Karachi on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :Four of a family including mother and son were arrested for transporting drugs from Balochistan to Karachi on Tuesday.

According to SSP Keamari Fida Hussain Janwari, four members of a family including accused Rozina wife of Naimatullah, her son Hikmatullah, their other family members Rehamdil and Razia were arrested during checking by ladies searcher team of Mochko PS at Hub River Road and recovered 11kg hashish from their possession.

The arrested females had wrapped drugs with their body. They were the members of an inter-provincial drug cartel. A case had been registered and further investigations were underway.