Mother, son injured in firing by outlaws

(@FahadShabbir)

KHANEWAL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2021 ) :A woman and her son sustained injuries when some outlaws who had entered their house here at the Peoples Colony on Sunday, opened fire on them..

According to Rescue 1122 officials, the victims were identified as Razia Parveen wife of Nadeem and her son Wasif, who were shifted to the Civil Hospital by the rescue personnel.

The cause of firing could not be ascertained yet.

APP /qbs-sak