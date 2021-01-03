UrduPoint.com
Mother, Son Injured In Firing By Outlaws

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 03rd January 2021 | 03:00 PM

Mother, son injured in firing by outlaws

KHANEWAL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2021 ) :A woman and her son sustained injuries when some outlaws who had entered their house here at the Peoples Colony on Sunday, opened fire on them..

According to Rescue 1122 officials, the victims were identified as Razia Parveen wife of Nadeem and her son Wasif, who were shifted to the Civil Hospital by the rescue personnel.

The cause of firing could not be ascertained yet.

APP /qbs-sak

