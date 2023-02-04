UrduPoint.com

Mother, Son Injured In Remote Control Bomb Blast In Bajaur

Umer Jamshaid Published February 04, 2023 | 09:19 PM

A mother and her son injured in a remote control bomb planted near their house in the village Tangi Shaltalo Shah of Tehsil Salarzai, District Bajaur, an official of the Police Control Bajaur confirmed the incident on Saturday

According to details, given by DSP Sattar Khan, a remote control bomb planted near a house in the village Tangi Shaltalo Shah of Tehsil Salarzai, Bajaur detonated suddenly, injuring the wife of Jan Sardar and his 15-year-old son Abdullah.

Soon after the bomb blast, the team of Police rushed on the spot and cordoned off the area by starting a search operation near the house where the bomb was planted. The injured mother and son were also shifted to District Headquarter Hospital for medical treatment.

