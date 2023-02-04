Mother, son injured in remote control bomb blast in Bajaur

A mother and her son injured in a remote control bomb planted near their house in the village Tangi Shaltalo Shah of Tehsil Salarzai, District Bajaur, an official of the Police Control Bajaur confirmed the incident on Saturday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2023 ) :A mother and her son injured in a remote control bomb planted near their house in the village Tangi Shaltalo Shah of Tehsil Salarzai, District Bajaur, an official of the Police Control Bajaur confirmed the incident on Saturday.

According to details, given by DSP Sattar Khan, a remote control bomb planted near a house in the village Tangi Shaltalo Shah of Tehsil Salarzai, Bajaur detonated suddenly, injuring the wife of Jan Sardar and his 15-year-old son Abdullah.

Soon after the bomb blast, the team of Police rushed on the spot and cordoned off the area by starting a search operation near the house where the bomb was planted. The injured mother and son were also shifted to District Headquarter Hospital for medical treatment.