Mother, son injured in roof collapse incident

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2019 ) ::A woman and his minor son got injured in a roof collapse incident in the area of Jaranwala police station.

Rescue-1122 spokesman said the dilapidated roof of the house of a citizen Sardar caved in due to rain in Chak No 648 Mehdi Shah Lahore Road Jaranwala on Sunday.

As a result, Zarmina (36), and her son Israr (10) were buried under the debris. Receiving information, Rescue 1122 team rushed to the spot and pulled out victims from the debris and shifted them to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Jaranwala where their condition was stated out of danger.