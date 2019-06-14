Mother, son killed, 6 other injured in road mishap in Karachi

(@imziishan)

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 14th June, 2019) Mother along with his son was killed while six others were injured after a jeep hit with a rickshaw at Khayaban-e Shehbaz commercial in Karachi.A family, resident of Korangi no 5 comprising some 8 people was on their way on a rickshaw from Clifton sea view when a speedy jeep hit with them.

As a result one female identified as Sabira, 50 along with his 5-year-old son, Moeez, died on the spot while 6 others sustained serious injuries.All were rushed to nearby local hospital for medico-legal formalities and first aid.Muddassir, Awais, Mubasshir, Bushra, and rickshaw driver were among the injured.Police have registered a case and started an investigation.