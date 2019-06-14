UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mother, Son Killed, 6 Other Injured In Road Mishap In Karachi

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 hours ago Fri 14th June 2019 | 03:02 PM

Mother, son killed, 6 other injured in road mishap in Karachi

Mother along with his son was killed while six others were injured after a jeep hit with a rickshaw at Khayaban-e Shehbaz commercial in Karachi

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 14th June, 2019) Mother along with his son was killed while six others were injured after a jeep hit with a rickshaw at Khayaban-e Shehbaz commercial in Karachi.A family, resident of Korangi no 5 comprising some 8 people was on their way on a rickshaw from Clifton sea view when a speedy jeep hit with them.

As a result one female identified as Sabira, 50 along with his 5-year-old son, Moeez, died on the spot while 6 others sustained serious injuries.All were rushed to nearby local hospital for medico-legal formalities and first aid.Muddassir, Awais, Mubasshir, Bushra, and rickshaw driver were among the injured.Police have registered a case and started an investigation.

Related Topics

Karachi Injured Police Driver Died Korangi Family All From Jeep

Recent Stories

FAC issues 4th cotton advisory applicable till 30t ..

1 minute ago

Rs 300m allocated for Information & Culture in Pun ..

7 minutes ago

Model Courts dispose of 66 murder and narcotics ca ..

8 minutes ago

China Hopes Ufa Security Forum to Boost Ties With ..

8 minutes ago

Moldovan President Thanks UK for Backing New Gover ..

14 minutes ago

England v West Indies World Cup scoreboard

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.