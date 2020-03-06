Mother, son killed after roof of house caved in

MUZAFFARGARH , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :A woman and her son killed as roof made with mud caved in due to rain at Basti Dahri Bakhoo wala Sanawan.

According to Rescue 1122 spokesperson, roof of a house made by mud suddenly caved in due to heavy rain in Basti Dahri Bakhoo wala Sanawan area early morning today.

A 45 years old woman Ayesha Mai w/o Ghulam Fareed and her six years old son Muhammad Tahir s/o Ghulam Fareed stranded under the debris.

Rescue teams rushed to the spot and recovered the body of Tahir while the woman was shifted to Rural health centre Sanawan in critical condition where she also succumbed to injuries.

APP /shn-sak