Mother, Son Killed In Accident In Multan

Faizan Hashmi 7 seconds ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 11:40 AM

Mother, son killed in accident in Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :Two people identified as mother and son were killed as result of accident occurred between tractor trolley and motorcycle at Sajawal Pur road, some 15 kilometers away from tehsil Jalalpur Pirwala on Thursday morning.

Rescuers said Fazlan Mai w/o Ghulam Sadiq, 55, and her son Muhammad Akram, 40, were moving on motorcycle succumbed to injuries on the spot after hitting by tractor trolley on the road. Bodies were shifted to THQ hospital for further action.

