Mother, Son Killed In Malakand Road Mishap

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 05:25 PM

Mother, son killed in Malakand road mishap

A mother and her son were killed during head on collision between a dumper and Suzki van in Malakand district on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :A mother and her son were killed during head on collision between a dumper and Suzki van in Malakand district on Wednesday.

Police said the tragic incident occurred at Barghai in Dargai tehsil where driver of the dumper lost control over wheel-steering due to failure of break and ran over on Suzuki coming from opposite direction.

As result, a woman wife of Shahid Khan and her 15 years-old son Izhar Khan died on the spot and three others sustained critical wounds who were shifted to hospital. Police have registered case and started investigation.

