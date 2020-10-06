UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mother, Son Killed In Road Accident

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 09:01 PM

Mother and her son killed in a road accident when a dumper hit a pick-up van in Barhghakh area, said police on Tuesday

MALAKAND, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :Mother and her son killed in a road accident when a dumper hit a pick-up van in Barhghakh area, said police on Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as wife and 15 years old son of Shahid Khan resident of Silay area.

Three others Bacha Noor, Khalid Khan and Niaz Muhammad got injured in the incident who were rushed to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Dargai in critical condition.

