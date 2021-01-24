Mother, son killed in road accident

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) :Two members of a family were killed in a road accident, in the limits of Laksiyan police station.

Police said on Sunday the accident took place on Sargodha-Lahore road near Laksiyan where a recklessly driven car hit a motorcycle. As a result, motorcyclist- Amir Akram,19 and his motherZubaida Bibi, 45 residents of Suleman colony Dhoodha died on the spot.

A case has been registered against the car driver.