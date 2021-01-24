Mother, Son Killed In Road Accident
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 24th January 2021 | 01:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) :Two members of a family were killed in a road accident, in the limits of Laksiyan police station.
Police said on Sunday the accident took place on Sargodha-Lahore road near Laksiyan where a recklessly driven car hit a motorcycle. As a result, motorcyclist- Amir Akram,19 and his motherZubaida Bibi, 45 residents of Suleman colony Dhoodha died on the spot.