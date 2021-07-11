Mother, Son Killed In Road Accident
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 30 seconds ago Sun 11th July 2021 | 08:10 PM
SAHIWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2021 ) :A mother and son were killed after their bike was hit by a bus in the limits of Kamir police station, here on Sunday.
A police spokesperson said that one Iqbal was going to Kamir on a motorcycle with his mother, from Adda Shabeel, when a speeding bus hit them near Sahiwal Arifwala road.
As a result, both died on-the-spot.
The bus driver left the bus and fled.
Police handed over the bodies to the heirs after completing legal process.
Kamir police station has registered a case and started investigation.