Mother, Son Killed In Road Accident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 30 seconds ago Sun 11th July 2021 | 08:10 PM

Mother, son killed in road accident

SAHIWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2021 ) :A mother and son were killed after their bike was hit by a bus in the limits of Kamir police station, here on Sunday.

A police spokesperson said that one Iqbal was going to Kamir on a motorcycle with his mother, from Adda Shabeel, when a speeding bus hit them near Sahiwal Arifwala road.

As a result, both died on-the-spot.

The bus driver left the bus and fled.

Police handed over the bodies to the heirs after completing legal process.

Kamir police station has registered a case and started investigation.

