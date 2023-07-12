Open Menu

Mother, Son Killed In Road Accident In Dera

Muhammad Irfan Published July 12, 2023 | 10:21 PM

A woman and her son were killed in a road accident happened here on Chashma road near Al-Moiz Sugar Mills in the limits of Paharpur Police Station on Wednesday

According to Rescue 1122 sources, Sakeena Bibi wife of Ghulam Muhiuddin along with her son Shoaib Qureshi residents of Piplaan were going back to their home from Dera Ismail Khan on a motorcycle when their two-wheeler was hit by a speedy bus near Al Moiz Sugar Mills.

As a result, both the mother and son died on the spot.

After receiving the information, the Rescue 1122 teams shifted the bodies to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Paharpur. Later, the bodies were handed over the heirs after completion of medico-legal formalities.

