UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mother, Son Killed In Road Accident In Kasur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 05:24 PM

Mother, son killed in road accident in Kasur

A woman and her son were killed in a road accident on National Highway, in the limits of Sadr police station Pattoki on Thursday

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :A woman and her son were killed in a road accident on National Highway, in the limits of Sadr police station Pattoki on Thursday.

According to police, Allah Ditta along and his mother Muthtaran Bibi (55) were going to their home Habibabad from Okara by a motorcycle when a rashly driven car hit them near their locality.

Both the mother and son died on the spot.

Sadr Pattoki police handed over the bodies to the heirs after completing legal formalities.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Car Died Road Accident Okara Pattoki Women From

Recent Stories

National banks invest AED200 million in stock mark ..

26 minutes ago

Dubai emerges as favourite destination of sports s ..

28 minutes ago

Cockpit voice recorder of PIA plane crash recovere ..

35 minutes ago

Hong Kong Council Debate on Anthem Bill Stopped Af ..

12 minutes ago

Tokyo Seriously Alarmed Over China's Decision to D ..

12 minutes ago

Kissan leaders hail PM over sugar crisis action

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.