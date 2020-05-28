Mother, son killed in road accident in Kasur

(@FahadShabbir)

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :A woman and her son were killed in a road accident on National Highway, in the limits of Sadr police station Pattoki on Thursday.

According to police, Allah Ditta along and his mother Muthtaran Bibi (55) were going to their home Habibabad from Okara by a motorcycle when a rashly driven car hit them near their locality.

Both the mother and son died on the spot.

Sadr Pattoki police handed over the bodies to the heirs after completing legal formalities.