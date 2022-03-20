UrduPoint.com

Mother, Son Killed In Road Mishap

Faizan Hashmi Published March 20, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Mother, son killed in road mishap

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2022 ) :A mother and her son crushed by a trailer to death as they fell down in middle of the road after a motorcycle hit them near Chungi No 5 Multan road on Sunday.

According to details, a pedestrian woman along with his son was going somewhere when a motorcyclist hit them at Multan road resultantly they fell down in middle of the road meantime a trailer passing there crushed them both.

As a result, they died on the spot.

The bodies were shifted to hospital.

The deceased were identified as Fouzia and Ghazanfar residents of Sharif town Burewala.

