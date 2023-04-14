Mother, son killed in road mishap

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ) :A woman and her son killed as a speeding tractor trolley hit the motorcycle near Sher Shah Inter-change Bahawalpur road here on Friday.

According to Rescue officials, a 20 years old boy Imran s/o Allah Rakha resident of Basti Malook was going somewhere riding on motorcycle along his mother Najma Bibi when suddenly a speeding tractor crushed them near Sher Shah.

As a result, both died on the spot.

Upon receiving the information, Rescue team rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies to Nishtar hospital where from the heirs took them to Basti Malook with own will.