Mother, son shot dead in bajaur

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :A woman and her son were killed by an unknown assailants who entered their house and fired at them in Khar tehsil here.

A Police spokesman on Wednesday said that armed assailants entered a house in Khar tehsil and shot dead five-year-old Arsalan and his mother, wife of Noor Muhammad.

Another child was also injured in the firing and shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, Khar. Police have collected evidence from the crime scene and started further probe.

District Police Officer, Shehzad Kokab Farooq, DSP Investigation, Waqar Khan, SHO Khar, Saeed Ur Rehman and officials of Special Branch also reached to the site of incident and examined the crime scene.