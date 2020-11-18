UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mother, Son Shot Dead In Bajaur

Sumaira FH 26 seconds ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 04:28 PM

Mother, son shot dead in bajaur

A woman and her son were killed by an unknown assailants who entered their house and fired at them in Khar tehsil here

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :A woman and her son were killed by an unknown assailants who entered their house and fired at them in Khar tehsil here.

A Police spokesman on Wednesday said that armed assailants entered a house in Khar tehsil and shot dead five-year-old Arsalan and his mother, wife of Noor Muhammad.

Another child was also injured in the firing and shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, Khar. Police have collected evidence from the crime scene and started further probe.

District Police Officer, Shehzad Kokab Farooq, DSP Investigation, Waqar Khan, SHO Khar, Saeed Ur Rehman and officials of Special Branch also reached to the site of incident and examined the crime scene.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Firing Police Wife SITE Women From

Recent Stories

AIOU Vice Chancellor calls on CJ Shariat Court

22 seconds ago

KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

23 seconds ago

Europe sees first dip in Covid-19 cases in months, ..

25 seconds ago

215 criminals held, looted items worth millions of ..

2 minutes ago

850 people facilitated at free medical camp by Sin ..

2 minutes ago

PESCO notifies power suspension

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.