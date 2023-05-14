UrduPoint.com

Mother Spends Her Whole Life For Best Future Of Children: CM Sindh

Sumaira FH Published May 14, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Mother spends her whole life for best future of children: CM Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2023 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that mother is a being, whose love is pure and she spends her whole life for the best nurture and future of her children.

In his message on the Mother's Day here Sunday, he said that the purpose of celebrating the day was to highlight the importance of the mother and her motherhood.

The Chief Minister said, "We have to think that our mothers grew up us as a strong, intelligent and dignified personalities but are we able to give them that respect?"He said those, children, whose mothers were deprived of their love and living in Edhi Homes should look at them.

He saluted those welfare institutions, which became the last support of others' mothers.

Related Topics

Sindh Chief Minister Sunday Murad Ali Shah Best Love

Recent Stories

RTA launches trial operation of ‘First Autonomou ..

RTA launches trial operation of ‘First Autonomous Electric Abra’

36 minutes ago
 UAE is ready to host the new version of Abu Dhabi ..

UAE is ready to host the new version of Abu Dhabi Grand Slam 2023: IJF General T ..

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 May 2023

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th May 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th May 2023

7 hours ago
 Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival emphasises o ..

Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival emphasises on integrating theatre studies ..

14 hours ago
 Shabab Al Ahli crowned ADNOC Pro League champions ..

Shabab Al Ahli crowned ADNOC Pro League champions by Mansoor bin Mohammed

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.