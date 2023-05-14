Mother spends her whole life for best future of children: CM Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2023 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that mother is a being, whose love is pure and she spends her whole life for the best nurture and future of her children.

In his message on the Mother's Day here Sunday, he said that the purpose of celebrating the day was to highlight the importance of the mother and her motherhood.

The Chief Minister said, "We have to think that our mothers grew up us as a strong, intelligent and dignified personalities but are we able to give them that respect?"He said those, children, whose mothers were deprived of their love and living in Edhi Homes should look at them.

He saluted those welfare institutions, which became the last support of others' mothers.