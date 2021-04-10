Mother suffocates her 2 sons to death

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2021 ) :A woman suffocated her two sons to death at Kamran Park, Shahdara area, here on Saturday.

Police said that the accused, Najma (40), wife of Muhammad Shafiq, killed her two sons -- 10-year-old Bilal, and eight-year-old Talha by suffocating them. People of the area entered the house after hearing noise of children.

At that time, she was trying to kill her six-year-old daughter Maryam, who was saved. She also injured herself with a sharp edged weapon.

The police concerned reached the spot and shifted the bodies to the mortuary and took the accused woman into custody. Khurram, a relative of the accused woman, told the police Najma was mentally upset. Further investigation was under way.