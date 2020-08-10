UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Mother Teresa' Dr Ruth Pfau Remembred On 3rd Death Anniversary

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 58 seconds ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 01:40 PM

'Mother Teresa' Dr Ruth Pfau remembred on 3rd death anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :The third death anniversary of Dr Ruth Pfau, the German doctor who dedicated more than 55 years of her life to eradicating leprosy in Pakistan, was observed on Monday across the country.

Hailed as the Mother Teresa of Pakistan, Dr Pfau was born in 1929 in Germany's Leipzig. A student of medicine, she was sent to India in 1960 by her order, the Daughters of the Heart of Mary, but was stuck in Karachi owing to visa issues. It was during this time that she first became aware of leprosy.

Later in 1961, Dr Pfau went to India only to return to Pakistan, where she started a campaign to contain leprosy, a mildly contagious bacterial infection. She trained Pakistani doctors and attracted foreign donations, building leprosy clinics across the country, all electronic channels reported.

Dr Pfau joined the Marie Adelaide Leprosy Center (MALC) and soon transformed it into the hub of a network of 157 medical centers that treated tens of thousands of Pakistanis infected with leprosy.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the disease, also known as Hansen's disease, to be under control in Pakistan in 1996, much earlier than other nations in Asia.

She was granted Pakistan citizenship in 1988 and was bestowed numerous accolades for her services, including the Hilal-i-Imtiaz, the second-highest civilian honor, Nishan-i-Quaid-i-Azam, and Hilal-i-Pakistan.

A symbol of selflessness and devotion, Dr Pfau passed away on August 10, 2017, at a hospital in Karachi at the age of 87. She was given a state funeral with full national honors and laid to rest in the metropolis.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan India World German Student Doctor Germany Adelaide Leipzig Mary Hub August Visa Citizenship 2017 All Asia

Recent Stories

‘I swear we never danced nor played any music at ..

1 hour ago

Kashmiri-Pakistani diaspora have played a critical ..

2 hours ago

AJK president, Hekmatyar terms Kashmir as deep wou ..

2 hours ago

Afghan refugees’ profess of voluntary repatriati ..

2 hours ago

Coronavirus kills 15 people, infects 539 others ov ..

2 hours ago

Court indicts Asif Ali Zardari in Park Lane refere ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.