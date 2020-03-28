Mother, three children killed as roof of mud house caved-in

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2020 ) :As many as four member of a family including a mother and her three children were killed when the roof of house of one Ghani Ur Rehman caved in suddenly in Derai, Arya Khan, Sakhakot area, district Malakand.

According to police, due to the recently rains caused a roof of a room in Arya Khan Derai area, Sakkot caved in killing his three children and his wife Masma Bibi.

The children were identified as Zainab Bibi and Elisha Bibi and their brother Yasin Khan while Ghani Ur Rehman and his other daughter were unhurt.

Soon after the incident, the officials of the Rescue-1122 team and locals people started relief operation by removing the bodies of the deceased mother and children under the debris and shifted them to Dargai Hospital, which were later handed over Ghani Ur Rehman, the head of the family.