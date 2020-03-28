UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mother, Three Children Killed As Roof Of Mud House Caved-in

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sat 28th March 2020 | 08:01 PM

Mother, three children killed as roof of mud house caved-in

As many as four member of a family including a mother and her three children were killed when the roof of house of one Ghani Ur Rehman caved in suddenly in Derai, Arya Khan, Sakhakot area, district Malakand

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2020 ) :As many as four member of a family including a mother and her three children were killed when the roof of house of one Ghani Ur Rehman caved in suddenly in Derai, Arya Khan, Sakhakot area, district Malakand.

According to police, due to the recently rains caused a roof of a room in Arya Khan Derai area, Sakkot caved in killing his three children and his wife Masma Bibi.

The children were identified as Zainab Bibi and Elisha Bibi and their brother Yasin Khan while Ghani Ur Rehman and his other daughter were unhurt.

Soon after the incident, the officials of the Rescue-1122 team and locals people started relief operation by removing the bodies of the deceased mother and children under the debris and shifted them to Dargai Hospital, which were later handed over Ghani Ur Rehman, the head of the family.

Related Topics

Police Wife Malakand Dargai Family Rains

Recent Stories

Action directed against laboratories deceiving peo ..

4 minutes ago

Call for taking business community on board to dea ..

4 minutes ago

Patient With COVID-19 Dies in Moscow Hospital Brin ..

4 minutes ago

AJK High Court orders release of prisoners on bail ..

4 minutes ago

5 shopkeepers arrested for violation of Section 14 ..

9 minutes ago

No shortage of food in KP, 1.9mn families to benef ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.