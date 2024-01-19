Mother, two children injured in LPG cylinder blast

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) At least three people including mother and her two children were injured after a reported gas leak in an LPG cylinder triggered a blast in a house near Faisal Colony, Dallazak Road here on Friday, said Rescue 1122.

The house was partially damaged due to the impact of the blast, said an official of Rescue, adding that the injured have been identified as a 40-year mother (M) seven-year Wasif and five-year Abdullah.

The teams of Rescue-1122 shifted the injured to Lady Reading Hospital after giving the first-aid treatment.

APP/adi