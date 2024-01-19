Open Menu

Mother, Two Children Injured In LPG Cylinder Blast

Faizan Hashmi Published January 19, 2024 | 11:10 AM

Mother, two children injured in LPG cylinder blast

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) At least three people including mother and her two children were injured after a reported gas leak in an LPG cylinder triggered a blast in a house near Faisal Colony, Dallazak Road here on Friday, said Rescue 1122.

The house was partially damaged due to the impact of the blast, said an official of Rescue, adding that the injured have been identified as a 40-year mother (M) seven-year Wasif and five-year Abdullah.

The teams of Rescue-1122 shifted the injured to Lady Reading Hospital after giving the first-aid treatment.

APP/adi

Related Topics

Injured LPG Road Reading Rescue 1122 Gas

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 January 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 January 2024

3 hours ago
 Pakistan would have been prosperous if he had not ..

Pakistan would have been prosperous if he had not be removed: Nawaz Sharif

18 hours ago
 China ready to mediate between Pakistan and Iran a ..

China ready to mediate between Pakistan and Iran amid tensions

18 hours ago
 Pakistan says no intention of escalating situation ..

Pakistan says no intention of escalating situation with Iran

20 hours ago
 Pakistan army carries out effective strikes terror ..

Pakistan army carries out effective strikes terrorists’hideouts in Iran: ISPR

20 hours ago
Lahore woman gives birth to quadruplets

Lahore woman gives birth to quadruplets

22 hours ago
 Airspace violation by Iran under investigation: In ..

Airspace violation by Iran under investigation: Info Minister

1 day ago
 Pakistan conducts ‘precision military strikes' a ..

Pakistan conducts ‘precision military strikes' against terrorist hideouts in I ..

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 January 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 January 2024

1 day ago
 SFA to develop SITE Superhighway as model food man ..

SFA to develop SITE Superhighway as model food manufacturing area

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan