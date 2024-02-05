Mother, two daughters die in gas cylinder explosion

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A mother and her two young daughters were killed when a gas cylinder exploded in Bahawalnagar on Monday

According to police, the incident occurred in the house of Zareq Khokhar of Mohalla Tariq Colony of Minchanabad Tehsil, suddenly a gas cylinder exploded while the deceased was cooking.

The victims were identified as the 32-year-old wife of Zareq Khokhar, her 2-year-old daughter Haram Fatima, and 5-year-old Hira.

They were rushed to a nearby hospital, where the doctor declared them dead.

The cause of the explosion is still under investigation.

