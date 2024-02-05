Mother, Two Daughters Die In Gas Cylinder Explosion
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 05, 2024 | 11:33 PM
A mother and her two young daughters were killed when a gas cylinder exploded in Bahawalnagar on Monday
BAHAWALNAGAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) A mother and her two young daughters were killed when a gas cylinder exploded in Bahawalnagar on Monday.
According to police, the incident occurred in the house of Zareq Khokhar of Mohalla Tariq Colony of Minchanabad Tehsil, suddenly a gas cylinder exploded while the deceased was cooking.
The victims were identified as the 32-year-old wife of Zareq Khokhar, her 2-year-old daughter Haram Fatima, and 5-year-old Hira.
They were rushed to a nearby hospital, where the doctor declared them dead.
The cause of the explosion is still under investigation.
APP/adg/378
