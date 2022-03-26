Mother, two kids dead in Kohat cylinder blast

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2022 ) :At least three persons including mother and her two children were killed when their house partially collapsed in a gas cylinder explosion in Kohat near Ghari Behram Khan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on early Sunday morning.

According to Rescue 1122 officials said, a gas cylinder exploded in Kohat, as a result of which three persons including two children and a woman were killed.

After receiving information of the explosion, police and rescue officials reached the scene of the blast and took bodies to Hospital, a private news channel reported.

The incident happened due to leakage of gas in the house, the rescue officials added.