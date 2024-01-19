Open Menu

Mother, Two Kids Suffer Burns In Gas Cylinder Blast

Muhammad Irfan Published January 19, 2024 | 10:40 AM

Mother, two kids suffer burns in gas cylinder blast

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) A mother and her two children sustained burn injuries when an LPG cylinder exploded at Faisal Colony Dalazak Road Peshawar on Friday morning.

Rescue teams and ambulances reached the scene and shifted the injured to the hospital, a Private news channel reported.

Related Topics

Injured Peshawar LPG Road

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 January 2024

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 January 2024

2 hours ago
 Pakistan would have been prosperous if he had not ..

Pakistan would have been prosperous if he had not be removed: Nawaz Sharif

17 hours ago
 China ready to mediate between Pakistan and Iran a ..

China ready to mediate between Pakistan and Iran amid tensions

18 hours ago
 Pakistan says no intention of escalating situation ..

Pakistan says no intention of escalating situation with Iran

20 hours ago
 Pakistan army carries out effective strikes terror ..

Pakistan army carries out effective strikes terrorists’hideouts in Iran: ISPR

20 hours ago
Lahore woman gives birth to quadruplets

Lahore woman gives birth to quadruplets

22 hours ago
 Airspace violation by Iran under investigation: In ..

Airspace violation by Iran under investigation: Info Minister

24 hours ago
 Pakistan conducts ‘precision military strikes' a ..

Pakistan conducts ‘precision military strikes' against terrorist hideouts in I ..

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 January 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 January 2024

1 day ago
 SFA to develop SITE Superhighway as model food man ..

SFA to develop SITE Superhighway as model food manufacturing area

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan