Mother, Two Kids Suffer Burns In Gas Cylinder Blast
Muhammad Irfan Published January 19, 2024 | 10:40 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) A mother and her two children sustained burn injuries when an LPG cylinder exploded at Faisal Colony Dalazak Road Peshawar on Friday morning.
Rescue teams and ambulances reached the scene and shifted the injured to the hospital, a Private news channel reported.
