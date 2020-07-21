Mother, two sons killed in Karak firing

KARAK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :At least three members of a family including the mother were killed and the grandfather critically wounded when unknown assailants entered a house and started indiscriminate firing on them in Bogara area of tehsil Takht Nusrati here on Tuesday.

Local police spokesman said that the mother along with her two sons was killed in firing by an unknown assailants who managed to flee from the scene after the killing spree.

The assailants entered the house of Abdul Nasir and fired to death his wife and two sons named Zahid and Talha. Father of Abdul Nasir, Arabistan sustained critical bullet wounds and was rushed to near by hospital in Peshawar.

He said that the incident was result of an old enmity among two families and the assailants upon facing resistance killed all the people they confronted.

Police have registered an FIR of the incident and started investigation.