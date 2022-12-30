Mother with two children electrocuted

BOUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2022 ) :Two minors along with their mother on Friday received burn injuries, with one in critical condition after coming in contact with highly transmitted electric wires dangling over the rooftop of their home.

Locals had constructed homes below high-voltage power wires and they were already served notices to adopt alternative measures, said a Mepco official.

According to Rescue 1122, the victims identified as Ali Hassan (6) and his sister Noor Fatima (4), children of a local labourer, while playing on the rooftop of their home, touched the wire passing closely over the open area that sparked and burnt them.

Their mother, Nasreen Akhtar also got electrocuted when she tried to detach them from the wire.

Rescuers reached the spot upon receiving the call and shifted the injured to THQ hospital, where the condition of Ali Hassan was stated to be critical.

Meanwhile, the locals said they had submitted numerous applications to Mepco officials to rectify the situation but in vain. The Mepco official responded that the respective wires were installed in 1978, but the citizens started constructing double-storey homes under high-voltage wires. Warning notices were issued many times before to avoid construction near wires, but nobody paid heed to it, he added.