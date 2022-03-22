UrduPoint.com

Mother,daughter Killed, Father, Daughter Sustained Injuries In Road Accident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 22, 2022 | 03:15 PM

Mother,daughter killed, father, daughter sustained injuries in road accident

Two members of a family, mother and daughter were killed while father and another daughter of same family suffered serious injuries in a collision between a passenger Van and motorcycle near Chowk Qureshi

MUZAFFERGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2022 ) :Two members of a family, mother and daughter were killed while father and another daughter of same family suffered serious injuries in a collision between a passenger Van and motorcycle near Chowk Qureshi in the limit of Jamaal police station here on Tuesday, According Rescuer 1122, Abdul Jabaar resident of Kalan Shah was heading to Chowk Qureshi along with his wife Zahida and two daughters Fouzia and Saira on Motorcycle.

When Abdul Jabbaar reached near his destination his motorcycle collided with a passenger Van which was coming from opposite side, resultantly, Zahida Bibi, wife, and daughter, Fozia Bibi succumbed to hers injuries on the spot while Saira Bibi and Abdul Jabaar sustained critical injuries.

Rescuers from 1122 service rushed the spot and shifted the bodies and injured to Nishter Hospital Multan for treatment and necessary legal formalities.

The police concerned after registering a case against the Van-drive has started raids to arrest him.

