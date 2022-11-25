(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza on Friday in his farewell address reiterated that the defence of the country was impregnable and gallant soldiers would not hesitate from making it even more formidable.

In a special ceremony held at Joint Staff Headquarters to bid farewell to General Nadeem Raza, the outgoing Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, who is retiring on 26 November 2022 after 41 years of illustrious military service, paid tribute to the martyrs and ghazis of the armed forces, an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

In his address, General Nadeem Raza thanked Allah Almighty for enabling him to discharge his duties to the best of his abilities with honesty, justice and dignity. He applauded the sacrifices rendered by the Armed Forces in defending the motherland.

The ceremony was attended by former CJCSCs and Senior Officers of the Tri-Services. A smartly turned out tri-services contingent presented Guard of Honour to the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee on arrival at the venue. General Nadeem Raza reviewed the guard of honour and March past.