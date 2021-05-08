(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that love for mother is such a strong universal sentiment that cannot be linked with some specific day.

In his message on World Mother's Day, he said every day starts with mother's love.

Love with mother and serving her was the basic responsibility of every individual.

Usman Buzdar said that he salutes to the mothers of all martyred who renderedsacrifices for the motherland. He said that we equally share the grief of thosemothers as well whose children died due to the coronavirus pandemic.